HNTB adds transportation infrastructure expert David Anderson

HNTB Corporation has announced the addition of David Anderson, PE, as Massachusetts project delivery officer.

Anderson, based in the firm's Boston office, is responsible for HNTB's operations in Massachusetts, which include contracting and work planning as well as quality and technical excellence.

"Dave is a well-known and highly respected transportation professional with extensive expertise on high-profile transportation infrastructure projects," said Gary Bua, PE, HNTB's Massachusetts office leader and vice president. "He is a proven leader, and his insights and knowledge are a significant asset as we partner with clients on vital highway and bridge projects across the region."

Before he joined HNTB, Anderson served more than three decades in senior roles at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, working as deputy chief engineer and director of project management.

Anderson coordinated teams providing bridge project management, roadway project management, environmental services and traffic engineering, officials noted.

He also managed engineers responsible for the design of more than 700 projects at MassDOT with a construction value estimated at more than $2 billion.

An alumnus of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and is a professional engineer in Massachusetts.