HNTB adds Tripousis as associate vice president

Prior to joining HNTB, Tripousis was Northern California regional director of the California High-Speed Rail Authority, responsible for the management and oversight of the planning, design, construction and operation of the Northern California segment of the project. He also has worked on development of the Caltrain Centralized Equipment, Maintenance and Operations Facility, the Bay Area Rapid Transit extension to San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's light-rail system.

HNTB notes that Tripousis has been recognized throughout his career as a leader in public policy and transportation and has served as chair of both the Metropolitan Transportation Commission Partnership Technical Advisory Committee, as well as the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's (SCVTA) Technical Advisory Committee. He also has worked on transportation policy with the past three mayors of San Jose.

"As a former industry colleague and client, HNTB has been working with Ben for about 20 years now, and we are delighted to bring him onto our Northern California team," said Darlene K. Gee, HNTB vice president and Northern California district leader. "His expertise in working with the City of San Jose as well as various Bay Area transportation agencies will be crucial in the success of our projects in the South Bay."

In his new position, Tripousis will provide leadership for HNTB's work with SCVTA and other South Bay clients. He also will work to ensure that HNTB plays a leading role in new infrastructure projects that develop in the area.

HNTB is currently working on several major infrastructure projects in Northern California, including the Central Subway and Presidio Parkway projects in San Francisco, design and environmental clearance of two California high-speed rail segments, the East Bay Greenway multi-use path in Alameda County and a Runway Incursion Mitigation study at San Jose International Airport.