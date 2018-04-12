HNTB names Orrison to rail operations and modeling group

HNTB Corporation has announced the addition of John Orrison as a senior technical advisor in the railway engineering practice.

In his new role, Orrison will lead rail operations planning and modeling in Massachusetts. Based in the firm's Boston office, he will conduct rail operations and simulation modeling for HNTB's transit clients and advise private industry and transportation agencies on freight and intermodal operations, HNTB said.

"John is a nationally recognized expert in railway operations for transit and freight rail systems," said Gary Bua, PE, HNTB Massachusetts office leader and vice president. "His deep knowledge and successful experience is of great value to our firm and rail clients throughout the country as we work together to maximize existing resources while developing new capacity to accommodate growth."

Orrison brings more than four decades of strategic planning and rail transit operations experience that includes executive positions at some of the nation's largest freight railway companies.

Prior to joining HNTB, Orrison served as director of commuter rail operations for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

While there, he managed daily service operations and consulted on public and private sector projects in six states, as well as Central America, Eastern Europe and Africa.

A alumnus of Harvard University with a master's degree in business administration, Orrison also holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Auburn University.

He is a member of the American Public Transportation Association, the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association, and the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences.