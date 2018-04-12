Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx issue RFQ, RFP for two GO Transit projects

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for two projects that will help expand GO Transit rail service to improve the movement of people around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Five prequalified teams received the RFP to build and finance the Lakeshore East – Central Corridor Expansion project. The project includes two grade separations, track grading and drainage work and all supporting infrastructure.

IO and Metrolinx said the prequalified teams were selected based on criteria identified in the RFQ in August 2017. The teams include EllisDon Infrastructure Transit, SNC-Lavalin Team, Dragados Canada Inc., Steelhead Constructors and Lakeshore Rail Construction Partners. The selected team is expected to be announced in the winter of 2018.

"The Lakeshore East - Central project is critical to the overall improvements to GO Transit and the delivery of the GO Regional Express Rail program. Our government recognizes the importance of these types of transit improvements because they keep people and goods moving, communities growing, and help build Ontario up," said Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Bob Chiarelli.

Additionally, IO and Metrolinx issued an RFQ or interested parties to design, build and finance the Existing Stations Renovations project, which is part of the Stations and Off-Corridor program. The RFQ lists the scope of work as upgrades to 22 existing stations through improved buildings, platforms and signage, among other improvements. IO and Metrolinx issued an RFQ for the Stations and Off-Corridor program last week regarding new stations.

"This exciting development for customers is an early step toward getting our GO stations ready to handle the increase in weekly train services from 1,500 today to 6,000 by the year 2025. It's all part of our plan to expand GO Transit, cut journey times, help manage road congestion and give customers more travel choices," said Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster.