LACMTA awarded $703.6M in grants for county transportation projects

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved $703.6 million in SB-1 funding for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) on May 16.

The CTC's announcement was part of its transportation funding allocations for agencies statewide. The California Transportation Agency (CalSTA) also recently announced its SB-1 award for funding Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Improvements, with more than $1 billion designated for LACMTA.

The $703.6 million award from the CTC and the award of $1.088 billion from CalSTA are expected to fund more than $1.8 billion in LACMTA projects for several years.

"The path to a more sustainable, resilient tomorrow runs through our investments in infrastructure today," said Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti. "SB-1 is putting billions of dollars to work fixing our roads and creating more sustainable transportation options — giving Californians healthier air to breathe, less congestion and good-paying jobs that will stimulate economic growth across our state."

SB-1 is the state's "gas tax" and vehicle fee transportation funding program approved in 2017 and signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The awards are the largest allocation of SB-1 funds in California so far, officials said. LACMTA received about 26 percent of total funding available statewide.

The county's annual transit ridership is four times that of any other county in the state, officials said. LACMTA also sees the highest annual passenger miles of any operator in California.

L.A. County has seven of the state's 10 most congested highway corridors and its ports handle 86 percent of all containers for California.

Metro will combine SB-1 gas tax funds with its own locally generated transportation sales tax contributions to continue transforming L.A. County's transportation system and delivering Measure M and R projects.

"[LACMTA] is now leading a transportation revolution in Los Angeles County thanks to our locally funded Measure M and R programs," said LACMTA CEO Phillip A. Washington. "Our programs depend on significant funding participation from both the state and federal governments. These SB-1 funds will help us leverage our local funding commitments to fully and quickly implement our region's critically needed transportation improvements."

LACMTA's projects were chosen as solutions to transform the county's bus and rail system, cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled and enhance mobility in the area.

LACMTA transportation projects announced for SB-1 funding in several program categories include:

Local Partnership Program

Solutions for Congested Corridors Program

Airport Metro Connector 96th Street Transit Station Project: $150 million

Trade Corridor Enhancement Program

Interstate 5 Golden State Chokepoint Relief Project: $247 million

SR-57/60 Confluence: Chokepoint Relief Program: $22 million

America's Global Freight Gateway: Southern California Rail Project: $128.6 million

Interstate 605/State Route 91 Interchange Improvement: Gateway Cities Freight Crossroads Project: $32 million

State Route 71 Freeway Conversion Project: $44 million

CalSTA's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Improvements Program aims to modernize transportation infrastructure, boost safety and raise rail ridership.

The Transit Capital projects that were awarded multi-year funding include: