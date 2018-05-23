Miner acquires DFW Grating

The acquisition further expands Miner's broad product line, which includes draft gears, outlet gates, side bearings, brake beams, hatch covers and other railcar components.

"We are thrilled to welcome DFW Gratings into the Miner Enterprises family," said William O'Donnell, Executive Director of Global Sales for W.H. Miner, based in Geneva, Ill. "DFW is a respected name in the rail products industry, with a reputation for delivering maximum value to their customers. Their company culture and values align perfectly with our own, just as their premier line of high-quality grating systems are a perfect fit with our engineered product line."

Terms were not disclosed.

DFW Grating manufactures bar grating, diamond safety grating, and round hole safety grating at its 120,000-square-foot facility in Dallas. The company's products have a wide range of applications, including railcar running boards, intermodal platforms, end platforms, and brake steps. DFW also offers custom fabrication services, with the ability to meet customer requirements from the initial drawing stage to the production of ready-to-install gratings.

DFW Grating will be incorporated into Miner's Powerbrace subsidiary, which manufactures outlet gates, brake beams and other components at its own state-of-the-art facility. Like these other Powerbrace rail products, DFW's gratings will be sold and supported under the Miner Enterprises name following the acquisition. Until further notice, orders and communication should be directed to DFW Grating.

"I've been extremely impressed by DFW Grating's technical capabilities and commitment to customer success," said John Swezey, President and General Manager of Powerbrace Corporation. "As we integrate DFW's operations with our own, I'm confident that we'll be able to deliver even greater value to our new and existing customers."