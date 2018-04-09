NRC accepting applications for 2018 scholarships

The association will be awarding three scholarships in the amounts of $12,000 for first place, $6,000 for second place and $3,000 for third place. The scholarships are open to children or grandchildren of employees of NRC member companies.

In addition to being a child or grandchild of a current employee of an NRC member company, applicants must be enrolled at the time of application as a full-time student at either an accredited two-year college offering an associate's degree, an accredited four-year college or university offering a bachelor's degree or as a recently graduated high school senior that is enrolled to start college this fall.

The NRC explained that scholarship funds would be sent directly to the student at the beginning of the next term of study. Students must be in attendance for a full year following receipt of the award. Additionally, previous NRC Scholarship winners are eligible to apply for a scholarship provided they still meet the requirements outlined above.

All applications must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2018; additional information about the scholarship may be found through the NRC website.