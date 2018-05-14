NRC Auction raises record amount for safety, education training program

The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association's (NRC) 15th Annual Railroad Construction and Maintenance Equipment Auction this year sold a total of 367 items and brought in $1.15 million from on-site and online bidders.

The association held the auction April 26 at Blackmon Auctions in Lonoke, Ark., and raised a record $72,027 for its NRC Safety & Education Training program, which receives a percentage of the value of all consignments from contractors, suppliers and railroads and 100 percent of the proceeds from donated items.

The NRC Safety & Education Training program allows the association to bolster its efforts to ensure safety within the rail industry, hold the annual NRC Contractor Safety Award contest, and continue to produce safety material like the safety manuals and the NRC safety video series.

"Railroad equipment auctions across America have seen equipment sell at far lower prices than in past years. It is very impressive that in this market that the NRC auction sold 367 items and brought in over a million of total sales," stated NRC Board member and NRC Auction Committee Chairman Danny Brown of Custom Truck One Source. "A reason for the auction being so successful this year with market conditions was because of a job well done by Thomas Blackmon and his team at Blackmon Auctions."

The rail construction equipment sold at the auction ranged from tampers to grapple trucks, tie inserters to spikers, tie exchangers to ballast regulators, rotary dump trucks to pickup trucks, NRC said.

Notable sales included a Jackson 6700S tamper ($85,000), a Super TKO tie inserter ($80,000), a Dymax trailer ($67,500), a Takeuchi tie crane ($50,000), a Sterling truck ($50,000), a rotary dump ($45,000) and a Pettibone 445E Speedswing ($41,000).

"A big thank you to the individuals and companies who sold and donated items at this year's NRC Auction," said NRC Chairman Mike Choat of Wabtec. "This year's auction would not have been the most successful ever to the NRC without the hard work of our NRC Auction Committee Chairman Danny Brown, the NRC Auction Committee members, and of Matt Bell of our NRC staff. Thanks to all and we look forward to the 16th annual NRC Auction in the spring of 2019."

NRC said the auction committee—including Danny Brown of Custom Truck One Source, Deric Berry of Herzog Contracting Corp., Daniel Daugherty of Progress Rail Services, Mark Gaffney of Stacy & Witbeck, Jay Gowan of RailWorks, Matt Harbison of Danella, Russ Gehl of Holland, Paul Laurello of Delta Railroad Construction, Mark Snailham of Balfour Beatty and Greg Spilker of Encore Rail Systems—was critical to getting the equipment to the auction location and spreading the word about the annual event throughout the industry.