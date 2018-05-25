NS joins BiTA

Add Norfolk Southern to the growing list of railroads that have joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance.

BiTA, founded in August 2017, is described as "the transportation and logistics industry's leading trade association for developing standards and education in blockchain technologies, a field focused on the peer-to-peer recording of transactions through use of cryptography and distributed ledgers."

Blockchain technologies "create a permanent, digital ledger of transactions that can be securely shared among a distributed network of computers," BiTA said. "BiTA brings together freight and transportation companies that are working toward the development of blockchain technology to advance supply-chain efficiencies."

A consortium of more than 250 transportation and logistics companies, BiTA "seeks to cultivate a set of industry benchmarks, educate the market, and advance blockchain technology and its transportation and logistics applications within the supply chain," BiTA noted.

"Norfolk Southern's membership with BiTA will help us identify opportunities where blockchain can be used to improve the transportation supply-chain for our customers," said Vice President Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Fred Ehlers.

"As BiTA membership has grown, companies in all areas of the supply chain have joined forces to help us work toward common blockchain standards that will define the future of freight movement," said Chris Burruss, President of BiTA. "Norfolk Southern brings a level of intermodal and rail expertise to the Alliance that will benefit all members and the industry as a whole as we move toward a common framework. We look forward to engaging with them as we move forward."