nVent completes separation from Pentair

"With the completion of this spin, nVent has achieved a major milestone in becoming a more focused, global leader in providing electrical connection and protection solutions to customers around the world," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's chief executive officer. "We are going to be a fast-paced, dynamic growth company, focused on our customers and moving with velocity. I am proud to be part of the nVent team and am confident in the strategy and portfolio we have in place to deliver long-term shareholder value."

The Electrical and Fastening Solutions is one of three nVent segments and it comprises components used to fix, fasten and protect cable and wire systems. The nVent ERICO brand offers components for electrical protection, rail and transit connectivity, telecom installation, and utility and industrial facility electrical systems. The nVent CADDY brand includes fixing, fastening and support products for electrical installation, seismic and fire protection, data communications and heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems.