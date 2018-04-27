Paolo Covoni tapped as ECM S.p.A. managing director

Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, has announced the appointment of Paolo Covoni as managing director of ECM S.p.A., an international signaling company it recently acquired. Covoni's new role is effective immediately.

ECM has operated as an Italy-based provider of signal solutions and technologies focusing on the safety, control and enhancement of railway infrastructure for more than five decades.

With Covoni as ECM's new managing director, the company said it expects to gain higher visibility of its advanced railway technologies produced in Italy and abroad.

Progress Rail aims to maintain close coordination with its traditional customers and leverage ECM's Italian heritage and technologies to new markets, the company said.

"Through his thorough experience and industry expertise, Paolo is well positioned to take on the new role at ECM, assisting Progress Rail in continuing to develop world-class products for the signal industry and ensuring a positive vision for the future," said John Newman, executive vice president of Progress Rail's infrastructure division.

Covoni holds an electronic engineering degree from the University of Florence. His career has been dedicated to the railway and transportation sector. He began his career with Alcatel Siette in Florence and later held several roles at Alstom before becoming CEO of Alstom Transport Italia.

Later, Covoni also served as vice president of strategy for Alstom Transport's signaling division in Paris.

Most recently, Covoni served as vice president of the Southern Region of Bombardier Transportation's Rail Control Solutions.