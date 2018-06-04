R. J. Corman to provide rail car switching, maintenance to SABIC Montgomery location

R. J. Corman Railroad Switching Company, LLC, has announced the launch of a new location in Montgomery, Ala. for global chemical and plastic company SABIC.

Officials said R. J. Corman will supply railcar switching and track maintenance, with the possibility of performing future construction and car repairs, as well.

"Our diversity of services played a key role in establishing a relationship with SABIC," said Ed Quinn, CEO and president of R. J. Corman Railroad Group. "They initially reached out to our contracting services company to inquire about building additional track. We realized there was an opportunity to offer additional services and create added efficiencies for their operations. We look forward to building on our proven track record of adding value to our customers with SABIC."

The company said SABIC had reached out to R. J. Corman for a logistical diagram and to consider the options regarding adding track. That connection allowed for SABIC to learn about all R. J. Corman companies and the track inspection and maintenance services the company provides, officials said.

"R. J. Corman will have 12 employees switching approximately 1,000 railcars each month at the plant," a statement said. "R. J. Corman's switching services will include both movement of cars throughout the facility as well as to and from the interchange point with CSX."

R. J. Corman Railroad Switching Company is a subsidiary of R. J. Corman Railroad Group.