Rep. Scott tours Tensar, discusses rail policy

U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-GA-13) joined representatives from Tensar International Corporation, Genesee and Wyoming Inc., and other industry stakeholders on May 2 for a tour and discussion of public policy.

The event took place at Tensar's Morrow, Ga., facility. Tensar is headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., and maintains manufacturing facilities in Morrow and Charlotte, N.C.

Tensar produces geogrids, which are used to stabilize the foundation materials beneath roads and other infrastructure, such as ballast.

The tour was led by Tensar CEO Mike Lawrence and Mark Koepsel, executive vice president of Global Operations. Those in attendance got a glimpse into the production, research and development facility based in Morrow, which is located near the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Tensar has operated the 100 percent U.S.-owned and staffed facility for more than three decades and the company said it is one of the largest manufacturing facilities within the geogrid industry worldwide.

"It was an honor to host Congressman Scott and share our future growth and investment plans for our Morrow facility with him today," Lawrence said. "We are focused on providing the transportation industry with a reliable product that reduces costs and increases safety on both railways and roadways. We strongly support sound federal policies that encourage growth and innovation in the transportation sector."

In response to customer demand for its geogrid products, Tensar announced last year that it would bring an additional 35 percent of production capacity on line at the Morrow facility in 2018.

"It was a pleasure to hear Tensar Corporation's plans to continue and grow their investments in our local community," Rep. Scott said. "Investments in transportation are critical to Georgia farmers and Atlanta-area commuters alike. I appreciate the opportunity to hear from many local transportation entrepreneurs and I am committed to continuing to fight for a pro-job and pro-transportation agenda in Congress."

Rep. Scott was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002, and is now in the midst of his eighth term of service. While serving in Congress, Rep. Scott has voiced support for job creation, investing in infrastructure throughout the U.S. and improving access to healthcare.

He serves as a member of the House Agriculture and Financial Services Committees and has acknowledged Georgia's farmers' reliance on a supported railway, Tensar said.

Rep. Scott also sponsors an annual job fair for Georgia residents and has worked to secure more than 7,000 jobs for Georgia's 13th District.