Sen. Doug Jones taps transportation expert as chief of staff

Gresham, who is originally from Alabama, spent more than seven years with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as assistant secretary for governmental affairs. Before his time with the USDOT, Gresham served as chief of staff to former Rep. Artur Davis and in various legislative aide roles for elected officials going back to 1994. Gresham holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

Sen. Jones, who has never held elected office, was sworn in Jan. 3. Gresham's expertise will provide Sen. Jones with the knowledge needed of the transportation sector at a time when infrastructure is expected to be a hot topic in Congress.