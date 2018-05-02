Texas Central selects Bechtel as project manager

Texas Central, developers of the high-speed train between North Texas and Houston, entered an agreement with Bechtel to work together on project management services.

Bechtel will support Texas Central in managing the Texas Bullet Train project as it moves from development to implementation.

"We're putting all of the elements together, building toward the expected 10,000 direct jobs each year during construction in Texas. The addition of Bechtel, with its experience in train and mega-infrastructure project experience, is another sign of the expertise this project is attracting and leveraging," Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar said.

Bechtel has completed more than 300 major train and subway projects, including the Channel Tunnel High Speed 1, Crossrail in London, Riyadh Metro and Dulles Corridor Metrorail in the Washington, D.C., area.

"We look forward to using our international high-speed train experience to progress this transformative project in the United States," said Scott Osborne, Bechtel's Infrastructure general manager, Americas. "The high-speed connection between Houston and North Texas will begin a new era of travel and convenience for riders."

Fluor Enterprises and The Lane Construction Corporation are performing pre-construction planning with engineering support from WSP. Texas Central, Fluor, Lane and WSP are refining and updating construction planning and sequencing, scheduling and cost estimates and other design and engineering activities. This work is being guided by the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) recently Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on the project, which was released in December. The FRA will complete a final environmental review that will help determine the project's timeline and route before construction begins.