TriMet names Hoskins to lead maintenance operations

TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey has selected Roland Hoskins as the executive director of maintenance operations.

Hoskins joins TriMet from Lane Transit District (LTD), where he currently serves as assistant general manager of administration in Eugene, Ore. He will begin his new role on April 9.

Hoskins brings an expertise in labor relations and public and private leadership, officials said.

"Maintenance is the backbone of our operations and as we expand transit service, we must increase our maintenance workforce to continue providing safe and reliable service," Kelsey said. "Roland brings valuable experience in employee and labor relations while expanding the leadership strengths of our executive team."

In his new role, Hoskins will manage TriMet's $129 million maintenance plans and oversee the agency's maintenance of fixed-route buses, light-rail vehicles and non-revenue vehicles.

TriMet said Hoskins will assist with managing the agency's ongoing investments in MAX maintenance and infrastructure and oversee TriMet facilities.

With more than 30 years of experience, TriMet said Hoskins has an expertise in business management, human resources, labor relations and organizational development.

Hoskins has been at LTD since January 2015 and directed the agency's finance, administration, human resources and procurement departments. He managed LTD's $185 million operational and capital budget, TriMet said.