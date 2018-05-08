Voestalpine Nortrak, Getzner USA enter marketing, distribution agreement

voestalpine Nortrak announced May 8 the launch of a new North American marketing and distribution agreement with Getzner USA to serve freight railways.

The companies said they plan to collaborate to boost railway systems' performance and longevity.

"We are excited to announce this new collaboration with Getzner USA as it brings together two like-minded companies committed to innovation that will drive performance for our customers," said voestalpine Nortrak CEO Dave Millard.

Getzner focuses on the engineering and production of ground borne noise and vibration reduction products for railways and structures. voestalpine Nortrak manufactures special trackwork, concrete ties, rail fastenings and switch machines, and serves Class 1 railroads, passenger transits and industrial customers.