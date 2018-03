A 38-year Willamette Valley Company employee, John Murray has been selected as the company's new president.

John R. Harrison has transitioned to a different role at Willamette Valley Company (WVCO) after serving for three decades as the company's CEO and president, WVCO announced March 28.

Harrison will remain CEO and continue serving as a board member. John Murray, a 38-year WVCO employee, has been selected as the company's new president, WVCO announced.

Bob Halligan has been tapped as the company's new chief operating officer. Rob Loomis will serve as business manager of the performance products and railroad divisions, WVCO said.