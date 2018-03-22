Thursday, March 22, 2018

European partnership looks to develop smart ties

Written by 
European partnership looks to develop smart ties Greenrail

Crossties capable of data collection will be the development focus of a new partnership between technology and consulting firm Indra and Greenrail, an Italian producer of eco-sustainable crossties.

The two companies have signed an agreement to study the technical and economic viability of the development of a model of sustainable smart crosstie with capabilities of collecting, processing and sending real-time data to railway traffic control centers.

"The integration in Greenrail's sustainable ties of Indra's state-of-the-art systems opens the doors to new predictive maintenance functionalities, resulting in cost savings for implementation and energy and improving security, among other advantages," the companies explained in a release on the partnership. "Furthermore, the objectives of the agreement also include the joint development of other solutions and products aimed at the rail industry, as well as pilot projects for customers and R&D centers."

Related Articles

back to top

Get the latest rail news

The inside scoop from RT&S, IRJ and Railway Age on and off the track. Join our email list.

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Most Popular Ballast, Ties, Rail

NY state grant to help build rail siding

New York state has $26.5 million available for rail and port grants

Rail takes 10 percent of TIGER grants (so far)

BNSF to invest $80 million in New Mexico during 2018

Rail to benefit from $96M in TIGER grants

Member Login