Canada will help fund grade separation project in Edmonton

Left to right, Canada Minister of Transport Marc Garneau; Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi and Edmonton City Council Member Ben Henderson at an even announcing the government of Canada’s financial commitment to a grade separation project along 50th Street in Edmonton.

The government of Canada will cover nearly half the costs of a street and safety project in Edmonton, Alberta, which will grade separate the top priority crossing in the city.

Canada will fund CA$39.8 million (US$31.1 million) for the 50th Street Widening Project, which will ease traffic congestion and improve safety along the corridor between 76th and 90th Avenue. The city says 50 Street provides access to adjacent developing industrial areas and functions as a major north-south commuter and goods movement corridor.

The improvements to the railway crossing at 50th Street and the Canadian Pacific Railway line will include a new underpass beneath the existing railway crossing north of the Sherwood Park Freeway; two new traffic lanes on 50th Street, increasing the total number of lanes from four to six; the realignment and reconstruction of the intersection at 82 Avenue and 50th Street to maintain important connections between local residential neighborhoods and commercial developments and new sidewalks and shared use paths along 50th Street.

"The CP rail tracks on 50th Street have been a long source of frustration for commuters in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region," said Alberta's Minister of Transportation Brian Mason. "We know traffic delays are frustrating and expensive. That's why we are making this investment to get traffic moving safely and efficiently."

This federal funding is provided through the National Trade Corridors Fund. The province of Alberta has agreed to fund up to CA$28.3 million (US$22.1 million) and the city of Edmonton will cover the balance of the CA$87.5 million (US$68.4 million).

"The funding commitments from both the government of Canada and the province signal that they are hearing the needs of Edmontonians," said Mayor Don Iveson. "We can now move forward with this welcomed project that will help commuters and our local economy as we move goods and services more efficiently throughout our city."