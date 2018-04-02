Metro-North plans overhaul of White Plains Station

The Metro-North Railroad has announced a full-scale renewal project that is underway which is intended to bring state-of-the-art improvements to its White Plains station.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad has announced a full-scale renewal project that is underway which is intended to bring state-of-the-art improvements to its White Plains station.

The renewal work is set to bring about a more accessible station that is safer and technologically updated, MTA said. The White Plains station sees Metro-North's third highest ridership in the entire system, officials said.

"Metro-North Railroad is bringing world class standards to its stations and facilities, raising the bar for design, functionality and amenities," said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota. "A streamlined design-build process hastens the project's completion and its end goal of creating a station environment that's more customer friendly. Long after the renovation at the White Plains station is complete, it will continue to influence improvements at other stations across the railroad's territory."

The revamped station is expected to ease the commute for the system's 12,000 customers who board trains at the station during weekday rides, MTA said. The renewal project is part of a $135 million Metro-North Station improvement initiative that received funding from the MTA's 2015–2019 capital program. Construction is expected to continue to December 2020, officials said.

Although the White Plains station is already fully ADA-accessible, planned state of good-repair work is expected to further improve accessibility by adding an elevator within the main entrance for customers to reach the new side platform, including two ADA compliant stairs that also feature radiant heat flooring for snow and ice control, MTA said.

The MTA said it is investing in additional ADA compliant features at the station, such as railings, platform guardrails, signage and a new public address system, as well.

Refurbishments and functional upgrades to the station's entrances are also scheduled, in addition to security cameras and speakers that will be positioned throughout the station, MTA said.

Crews are also expected to install new platform canopies featuring wood ceilings, LED lighting and a heated stairway leading from the side platform.

Amenities such as USB chargers, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, digital screens highlighting train information, ticket vending machines and new benches will be added to better serve customers, MTA said.

"The look, feel and efficiency of the White Plains station will be transformed, and with minimal disruption to our customers," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. "The planned state-of-the-art improvements propel the station into the 21st century, and an upgraded station can only help enhance the city's quality of life."

MTA said service at the White Plains station will continue throughout the duration of the three year project, and the renovation was planned in three phases to reduce disruptions for customers.