Wednesday, May 09, 2018

OmniTRAX joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Written by  Stuart Chirls, senior editor, Railway Age
OmniTRAX joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

An increasing number of rail-related companies are joining an initiative to develop secure digital transactions.

 

 

OmniTRAX, Inc., the privately-held transportation services provider, is the first short line company to join the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

Blockchain is a decentralized, digital ledger in which transactions are recorded chronologically and publicly.

The Alliance, founded in 2017, seeks to engage stakeholders in the transportation, logistics and technology industries who have a shared vision of leveraging blockchain technology within the supply chain to develop a standards framework, educate the market and encourage widespread adoption.

"As a leading transportation services company, we want to have a positive impact on efficiency, security and transparency for our customers and partners, and that's what blockchain offers," said Hubert Gassner, Chief Financial Officer at Denver-based OmniTRAX. "It is critical for the short line and regional railroad sector of the transportation industry to have a seat at the table when supply chain technology standards that can enhance performance are discussed.

Earlier this month, Class I railroad Kansas City Southern and Railinc, the AAR's rail data arm, announced they had joined the Alliance.

Related Articles

back to top

Get the latest rail news

The inside scoop from RT&S, IRJ and Railway Age on and off the track. Join our email list.

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Member Login