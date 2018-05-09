OmniTRAX joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

An increasing number of rail-related companies are joining an initiative to develop secure digital transactions.

OmniTRAX, Inc., the privately-held transportation services provider, is the first short line company to join the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

Blockchain is a decentralized, digital ledger in which transactions are recorded chronologically and publicly.

The Alliance, founded in 2017, seeks to engage stakeholders in the transportation, logistics and technology industries who have a shared vision of leveraging blockchain technology within the supply chain to develop a standards framework, educate the market and encourage widespread adoption.

"As a leading transportation services company, we want to have a positive impact on efficiency, security and transparency for our customers and partners, and that's what blockchain offers," said Hubert Gassner, Chief Financial Officer at Denver-based OmniTRAX. "It is critical for the short line and regional railroad sector of the transportation industry to have a seat at the table when supply chain technology standards that can enhance performance are discussed.

Earlier this month, Class I railroad Kansas City Southern and Railinc, the AAR's rail data arm, announced they had joined the Alliance.