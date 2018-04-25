FRA seminars to help communicate training and drug testing rules

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) plans to hold three seminars across the country to discuss regulations pertaining to drug testing and safety-related employee training.

FRA says the day-long seminars will focus on the June 2017 amendment to the 49 CFR Part 219 - Control of Alcohol and Drug Use regulation, as well as the implementation of 49 CFR Part 243 - Training, Qualification and Oversight for Safety-Related Railroad Employees regulation. Both regulations were issued in response to statutory requirements set forth in the Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (RSIA).

FRA has developed model compliance plans to help railroads and contractors in complying with Part 219. The Part 219 presentation will address the expanded scope of FRA's drug and alcohol control regulations to cover maintenance-of-way employees. Other issues will be discussed, including codification of guidance from FRA compliance manuals, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations and additional changes arising from FRA's retrospective regulatory review-based amendments of the rule.

The Part 243 presentation will provide an overview of program compliance requirements and address significant upcoming implementation deadlines. FRA also notes that sufficient time will be allotted after each presentation for questions and answers.

The events are free to the public, but attendee pre-registration is required because the venues can only accommodate approximately 100 individuals. The dates and locations of the seminars are as follows:

Seminar 1: Thursday, May 17, 2018; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Steamtown National Historic Site350 Cliff Street, Scranton, PA 18503

Seminar 2: Tuesday, June 26, 2018; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; California State Railroad Museum125 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Seminar 3: Thursday, August 30, 2018; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; National Weather Service Training Center; 7220 NW 101st, Kansas City, MO 64153

Interested individuals can register through FRA's website.