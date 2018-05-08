Mosaic Transit Group awarded contract for Finch West LRT project

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx announced May 7 that Mosaic Transit Group (Mosaic) has signed a contract worth CA$2.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) to design, build, finance and maintain the Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

The contract, an Alternative Financing and Procurement (AFP) contract, is adjusted for inflation and reflects payments during construction, a substantial completion payment and monthly service payments during the 30-year maintenance period, officials said. Mosaic is expected to deliver the LRT by 2023.

"Improving public transit is a priority for our government. Public transit is an essential service that connects people with jobs, opportunity and the people and things that matter to them," Kathryn McGarry, Ontario minister of Transportation. "Finch West is one of the busiest bus routes in the city of Toronto and I am delighted we are moving forward to start construction on this much-needed rapid transit line."

Mosaic is set to design, build, finance and maintain the 11-kilometre (6.8-mile) LRT that will run in a semi-exclusive lane along Finch Avenue.

The work includes a below-grade terminal stop at Humber College, 16 surface stops, as well as an underground interchange station at Keele Street that connects with the new Finch West Subway Station on the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension.

"The Finch West LRT will provide fast, efficient and reliable transit for Ontarians," said Bob Chiarelli, minister of Infrastructure. "As part of the largest infrastructure investment in the province's history, this significant project will generate economic benefits in the Greater Toronto Area, create jobs, and keep people moving."

The project also includes a maintenance and storage facility for the light-rail vehicles and components such as trackworks, signaling, communications and public infrastructure.

Mosaic's design proposal incorporates Metrolinx's Design Excellence principles for accessible and customer-focused stops, upgrades to streetscaping, trail and pedestrian connections and bike lanes, Infrastructure Ontario said.

Prime team members of Mosaic Transit Group include:

-Applicant Lead: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Aecon Concessions - a division of Aecon -Construction Group Inc., CRH Canada Group Inc.

-Construction: Aecon Infrastructure and Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Dufferin -Construction Company - a division of CRH Canada Group Inc.

-Design: Arup Canada Inc., Dillon Consulting Limited, DPM Energy Inc., DTAH, Perkins + Will Canada Inc., Sener SES Canada Inc.

-Maintenance: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Aecon O&M - a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

-Financial Advisor: RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Metrolinx began early utility works in 2016, and following Mosaic's newly awarded contract, the group and its subcontractors and suppliers are expected to begin construction in the fall of 2018.

"The Finch West LRT project represents an exciting and significant investment in rapid transit for Toronto, one that provides vital connections to many transit services, linking the communities of Jamestown, Rexdale and Black Creek with downtown Toronto," said Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx. "It will transform how people connect with jobs, friends, and families. We're very pleased Mosaic Transit Group shares that vision and will take us forward on this important project."

Mosaic submitted the proposal that delivers the best value for the people of Ontario. Selection of their proposal was the result of a comprehensive and competitive procurement process observed by a third party fairness advisor, Infrastructure Ontario said.

"We are pleased to have contracted a partner to deliver this important leg of the region's rapid transit service along the busy Finch West corridor," Ehren Cory, president and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario. "We look forward to working with Mosaic and Metrolinx to ensure the project's success."

John M. Beck, president and CEO of Aecon Group Inc., said the Finch West LRT is a significant project win for Aecon in recent months.

"Aecon is a partner-of-choice and a key player in delivering Canada's unprecedented transit build-out," Beck added. "This award highlights our demonstrated ability delivering large-scale, complex transit solutions and the strength of our backlog in the Infrastructure segment."