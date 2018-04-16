Rail connections to Toronto Pearson airport to be studied

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and Metrolinx will partner on a study looking at potential rail between Toronto Pearson's Regional Transit and Passenger Centre and the Kitchener rail corridor.

GTAA and Metrolinx will also evaluate additional potential transit connections, such as with the Eglinton Crosstown West Light Rail Transit corridor. The two entities say the integration of transit projects into Canada's busiest airport will help connect the country's second largest employment zone and reduce highway congestion.

"Toronto Pearson is Canada's gateway to the world and a key driver of jobs, trade and tourism," said Howard Eng, president and CEO of the GTAA. "The GTAA is committed to working with Metrolinx to improve transit. These studies will help to connect our region for the benefit of passengers, airport workers, local businesses and residents."

Metrolinx and the province of Ontario are moving forward with an environmental assessment regarding the separation of freight and passenger lines in the Northwest Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as part of future high-speed rail service. Metrolinx explains that as part of the environmental assessment phase, Ontario is working with the GTAA to explore options to connect two-way, all-day service on the Kitchener GO line to the planned Regional Transit and Passenger Centre, a multi-modal transportation hub and passenger facility to be located at Toronto Pearson.

"We are excited to be moving ahead with our partners to explore all options available. By strengthening connections among communities along the innovation corridor between Kitchener-Waterloo, Pearson Airport and Toronto, we will work to deliver faster, more frequent service for our customers," said Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx.

In 2017, the GTAA announced plans for a future transit and passenger center at Toronto Pearson. Officials say there is an identified need to better connect the region and to serve the 49,000 workers who are based at Toronto Pearson and the 300,000 people who work in the airport employment zone.