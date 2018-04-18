GoTriangle selects Gannett Flemming/WSP JV for LRT consulting

North Carolina's Research Triangle Regional Public Transportation Authority (GoTriangle) has chosen the Gannett Fleming/WSP Joint Venture as the construction management consultant for Durham and Orange counties' light-rail project.

The 17.7-mile light-rail system will feature 18 stations operating between UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and North Carolina Central University in Durham, officials said.

The line includes more than 10 miles of at-grade ballasted track, about 4 miles of which will be on an elevated structure, as well as about 3.5 miles of at-grade embedded track.

"We are proud to be part of a team that's implementing much-needed rail transit in the Triangle Region because it will transform mobility in the community," said Bryan Mulqueen, a Gannett Fleming executive vice president and Durham-Orange Light Rail contract project manager.

The project, which is expected to provide commuters with 26,000 daily trips, is set to link three universities, three medical facilities and three of the state's top 10 employers. Between 2018 and 2057, GoTriangle estimates that the project could bring in $3.2 billion in property values and $1.4 billion in tax revenue.

"This critical light rail transit project will create safer and more reliable mobility options to connect the surrounding communities and will bring continued economic growth to the growing Triangle region." said Pam Townsend, WSP's Southeast regional manager.

The joint venture is expected to supply a variety of services, including constructability reviews, estimating, contract packaging and design, as well as specification reviews during the project's first phase and full construction management services during phase two.