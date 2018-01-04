Gov. Cuomo wants a subway in Red Hook

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) to study options that would bring a subway to the Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood.

Gov. Cuomo said Red Hook is full of untapped potential and asked PANYNJ to consider relocating maritime activities that would free up the waterfront for community use. The governor suggested relocating Red Hook Container Terminal activities to the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

In addition to relocating maritime activities, the governor is calling on MTA to study options for improving transportation access to the Red Hook area and surrounding communities, including the potential extension of subway service from lower Manhattan to a new station in Red Hook through an underwater tunnel.

The governor explains that once a plan for how to potentially relocate consolidated and improved maritime activities becomes clear and the MTA study is completed, a community-based planning process with key participation by elected representatives and interested stakeholders would be expected to recommend the appropriate redevelopment alternatives for any PANYNJ land no longer needed for maritime activities.

The proposal is one of the 22 introduced as part of the governor's 2018 State of the State agenda.