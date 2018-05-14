Three northern alignment options recommended for further study as part of LACMTA light-rail project

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) staff will recommend three options to be studied further for the northern alignment of the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor.

The 20-mile light-rail project will connect Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) and Artesia. LACMTA has identified a route for the light-rail project south DTLA, but has run into challenges identifying the northern alignment.

According to LACMTA's blog The Source, concerns have been raised about construction and visual impacts for the original four northern routes (particularly in Little Tokyo). The blog notes that earlier this year, LACMTA Board approved looking at additional northern options and community meetings were held this spring to gather more public input.

The three routes were selected based on which best meet the project goals, technical analysis, feasibility and overall community/stakeholder support and include:

Concept E: Union Station via Alameda Underground

Concept F: Union Station via Alameda Underground/Center Aerial

Concept G: Downtown Transit Core Underground

The LACMTA Board of Directors will consider the staff recommendation this month. The options will continue to be analyzed as part of the project's Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Report, which will help in the selection of a locally preferred alternative for the project.