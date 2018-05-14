Three northern alignment options recommended for further study as part of LACMTA light-rail project

The 20-mile light-rail project will connect Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) and Artesia. LACMTA has identified a route for the light-rail project south DTLA, but has run into challenges identifying the northern alignment.
According to LACMTA's blog The Source, concerns have been raised about construction and visual impacts for the original four northern routes (particularly in Little Tokyo). The blog notes that earlier this year, LACMTA Board approved looking at additional northern options and community meetings were held this spring to gather more public input.
The three routes were selected based on which best meet the project goals, technical analysis, feasibility and overall community/stakeholder support and include:
- Concept E: Union Station via Alameda Underground
- Concept F: Union Station via Alameda Underground/Center Aerial
- Concept G: Downtown Transit Core Underground
The LACMTA Board of Directors will consider the staff recommendation this month. The options will continue to be analyzed as part of the project's Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Report, which will help in the selection of a locally preferred alternative for the project.