NRC/RT&S recognize record number of companies with safety awards

The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC)/RT&S Contractor Safety Awards recipients were announced in a Jan. 2 e-mail, with a record of 65 companies winning awards.

Underwritten by Commercial Insurance Associates, the awards are intended to honor NRC Contractor members with strong workplace safety programs, wrote Matt Bell, the NRC's vice president of operations and events.

This year, the contest saw 34 Platinum Winners, which refers to the category for those receiving a perfect score of 100. The top category includes nine more winners this year than last year.

There were 25 Gold Winners, those earning a score of 80–99 points; and six companies won in the Silver Winners category—three more than last year—with 70–79 points.

"Each of these companies should be commended for their extensive efforts to promote and improve safety in the rail contracting industry, and for subjecting their full safety program and range of practices to an exhaustive outside review," Bell said. "These companies represent the very best of the NRC and the entire railroad construction and maintenance industry."

Consistent with last year's results, more than half of the 2017 NRC Safety Award contestants achieved perfect scores.

"This reflects very well on the participating contractors, and speaks to the fact that the railroad contracting industry is safe and getting safer," Bell wrote.

The award recipients will be recognized at the 2018 NRC Conference in Los Angeles next week.