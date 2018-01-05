HNTB names Becherer as Chicago office leader

Becherer is an HNTB vice president, overseeing more than 100 infrastructure employees in Chicago and providing leadership in areas including strategic planning, developing client relationships and supporting major project pursuits and delivery.

HNTB said Becherer brings more than three decades of experience in managing project teams to deliver various transportation projects, including feasibility studies, environmental analyses, preliminary and final design as well as construction oversight.

"As Chicago continues working to modernize and expand its multimodal transportation network, Mark's expertise and diverse skill set will play an integral role in helping our clients solve their biggest challenges," said Matt Hintze, PE, HNTB Great Lakes Division president. "Under his leadership, we are poised to continue our work on significant infrastructure projects to help bring enhanced mobility to Chicagoland."

Since joining HNTB in 2007, Becherer has served the firm as project manager, Wisconsin office leader and Great Lakes Division operation officer.

Most recently, he served as HNTB's Great Lakes Division delivery officer, where he was responsible for the delivery of the firm's projects in 11 states. The projects included design-build work, public-private partnerships, program management and traditional design-bid-build delivery, HNTB said.

Becherer is an alumnus of the University of Akron, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.

"In Chicago, HNTB currently is working on, or has been involved with, some of the region's most significant infrastructure projects," the firm said.

HNTB is serving as lead designer and providing construction oversight services for the Chicago Transit Authority's Wilson Station reconstruction project, the firm notes, as well as additional projects for the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Chicago Department of Aviation.