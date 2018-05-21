HNTB names Slaughter SVP

She brings more than three decades of comprehensive experience in transportation and public transit to the new role. Slaughter is based in Chicago and works with transit and rail clients throughout the U.S.

"Kimberly is a national expert who translates her knowledge into innovative transit and rail solutions and thought leadership," said Doug Mann, FASLA, HNTB corporate development president. "She is an exceptional leader for HNTB, using her tremendous industry network and command of the intricacies of project development to drive the most complex projects and programs to improve mobility throughout the U.S."

Slaughter works with HNTB regional, division and office leadership on strategic planning and implementation, industry representation, business development, service delivery and client satisfaction, the firm said.

During the course of her career, Slaughter has held positions on several professional association boards and committee leadership roles. She currently serves as the American Public Transportation Association's chair of the Planning Policy and Program Development Committee and is on the association's board of directors. She also is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership APTA program.

Slaughter is also the first vice president of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials Chicago Chapter and serves on the national organizing committee for the annual Women Who Move the Nation breakfast. She is a member of WTS International, an international organization focused on the professional advancement of women in transportation, and was named 2012 Woman of the Year by the group's Houston chapter.

She is an alumna of the University of Texas at Austin, where she received her bachelor of arts in government and holds a master of science in community and regional planning.