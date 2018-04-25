WSP taps Keith Powley to manage Charlotte area rail projects

WSP USA has selected Keith Powley to serve as the company’s new senior engineering manager and rail transportation construction program manager in Charlotte, N.C.

Powley will now manage high-profile rail transportation infrastructure programs throughout the region.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in design and construction management and perspective through hands-on experience as a contractor, agency manager and program management/construction management consultant, WSP said.

He has also served as a design manager on light-rail, commuter rail and freight rail improvement and expansion projects and has provided construction management services on complex infrastructure improvements.

Early in his career, Powley served as way, power and signal superintendent at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in California and wrote the agency's track maintenance and safety standards manual, WSP said.

Powley received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and is a certified construction project manager.

He is also a director of the passenger and transit group with the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association and serves on the standards of practice committee with the Construction Management Association of America. Powley is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, as well.