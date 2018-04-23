Kambol to lead WSP's large-scale Seattle WSP_Kambolrail projects

Stephen Kambol has been has been tapped to serve as a senior project manager for WSP USA's Seattle office.

Formerly WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff, WSP USA is an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In his new role, Kambol will oversee the management, design and delivery of large-scale rail projects.

He brings nearly 40 years of experience, having held several roles in engineering, management, business development and client service.

WSP USA describes Kambol as a transportation engineering specialist, and said his background has been largely focused on rail and highway projects. Kambol is also familiar with all phases of the engineering delivery process, including planning and feasibility analysis, preliminary and final design work, officials said.

Before joining WSP USA, Kambol was the Pacific Northwest rail/transit department manager for an international engineering firm. He was also previously a principal project manager for another global engineering company, officials noted.

Kambol is a licensed professional engineer in the states of Washington and Arizona. He is an alumnus of Purdue University, where he received an M.A. in history and M.S. in transportation engineering.

Kambol also earned a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla, WSP USA said.