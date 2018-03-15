Protran Technology adds Holmstrom as director of sales

Protran Technology has tapped Kyley Holmstrom to serve as the company’s director of sales.

Protran Technology, a division of Harsco Rail, has tapped Kyley Holmstrom to serve as the company's director of sales.

Holmstrom has more than two decades of experience in senior management and sales, engineering operations and purchasing work in the rail industry to his new role.

Before joining Protran, Holmstrom worked at Union Pacific Railroad and at LB Foster. He most recently served as general manager for transit sales at LB Foster.

"With Kyley's diverse background, we are excited about the input he will bring to our safety and measurement product line," said Jim Resio, vice president of Protran.

Harsco Rail also said the company is dedicated to advancing its employee base, with efforts ranging from promoting within to recruiting new hires.