NRC members join in Rail Day message

More than 100 individuals from approximately 60 National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC) member companies helped spread the rail industry's message during the annual Railroad Day on Capitol Hill.

The NRC co-sponsored the March 7 event in Washington, D.C., along with the Association of American Railroads; the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association; Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association, Railway Supply Institute, Railway System Suppliers, Inc. and the Railway Tie Association.

In total, the event drew more than 600 attendees who participated in 330 meetings with Members of Congress including top leadership from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Attendees advocated for the opposition of an increase to truck size and weight, for preservation of balanced economic regulation and in support of the Building Rail Access for Customers and the Economy (BRACE) Act, which would grant shortline railroads a permanent tax credit for maintenance work. The tax credit is also referred to as 45G.

"Our over 425 member companies are concerned about potential increases in federal truck size and weight limits which, if enacted, would not only raise costs to state and local transportation agencies, but would also essentially act as an additional tax to the our nation's taxpaying citizens," stated Matt Bell, vice president for NRC. "Our members also advocated for Congressional representatives to co-sponsor and pass the BRACE Act which would extend the Section 45G 'shortline' tax credit and to oppose any legislative or regulatory effort that would adversely impact the economic regulatory balance currently established under existing federal law."

The NRC represents more than 425 rail construction and maintenance contractors, suppliers and associated professional service firms. NRC member companies employ more than 30,000 people in all 50 states and take in more than $10 billion in annual revenue.